Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG).

BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

In a report issued on January 11, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on BrightSphere Investment Group. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.00, close to its 52-week high of $21.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 64.1% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and Janus Henderson Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BrightSphere Investment Group with a $21.00 average price target, a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

