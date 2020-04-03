Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Nelnet (NNI) and Voya Financial (VOYA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Nelnet (NNI) and Voya Financial (VOYA).

Nelnet (NNI)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Hold rating on Nelnet yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.16, close to its 52-week low of $36.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nelnet is a Hold with an average price target of $60.00.

Voya Financial (VOYA)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial yesterday and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -15.6% and a 26.7% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ameriprise Financial, Prudential Financial, and Equitable Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Voya Financial with a $66.22 average price target, representing a 77.4% upside. In a report issued on March 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

