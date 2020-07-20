Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Nasdaq (NDAQ), State Street (STT) and Citizens Financial (CFG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Nasdaq (NDAQ), State Street (STT) and Citizens Financial (CFG).

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

In a report released today, Ben Herbert from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Nasdaq, with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.10, close to its 52-week high of $129.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Cboe Global Markets, and Virtu Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nasdaq with a $124.23 average price target, which is a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

State Street (STT)

In a report released today, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on State Street, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 68.7% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on State Street is a Hold with an average price target of $71.50, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Citizens Financial (CFG)

In a report released today, Kevin Heal from Argus Research maintained a Buy rating on Citizens Financial, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Heal is ranked #5302 out of 6793 analysts.

Citizens Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.67, which is a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

