Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Morguard (OTC) (OtherMRCBF) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment (OtherDRETF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Morguard (OTC) (MRCBF) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment (DRETF).

Morguard (OTC) (MRCBF)

CIBC analyst Dean Wilkinson maintained a Buy rating on Morguard (OTC) on February 21 and set a price target of C$225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.25, equals to its 52-week high of $154.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilkinson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 79.2% success rate. Wilkinson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as RioCan Real Estate Investment, Brookfield Asset Mng, and AMERICAN HOTEL.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morguard (OTC) is a Hold with an average price target of $166.70.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment (DRETF)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Couprie from CIBC reiterated a Hold rating on Dream Office Real Estate Investment, with a price target of C$38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.26, close to its 52-week high of $25.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Couprie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 87.1% success rate. Couprie covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.38.

