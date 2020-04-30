Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Medallion Financial (MFIN), Amerisafe (AMSF) and Banc of California (BANC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Medallion Financial (MFIN), Amerisafe (AMSF) and Banc of California (BANC).

Medallion Financial (MFIN)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Medallion Financial, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6299 out of 6561 analysts.

Medallion Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.15.

Amerisafe (AMSF)

In a report released yesterday, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Amerisafe, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

Amerisafe has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.33.

Banc of California (BANC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss maintained a Hold rating on Banc of California yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.9% and a 40.8% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Banc of California has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

