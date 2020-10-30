Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Mastercard (MA), Moody’s (MCO) and T Rowe Price (TROW)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mastercard (MA), Moody’s (MCO) and T Rowe Price (TROW).

Mastercard (MA)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $353.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $284.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 79.4% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and Trimble Navigation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $363.09 average price target, a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Moody’s (MCO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on Moody’s today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $267.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.9% and a 40.3% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moody’s with a $322.14 average price target, representing a 23.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

T Rowe Price (TROW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Hold rating on T Rowe Price today and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $126.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 57.5% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for T Rowe Price with a $141.00 average price target, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.