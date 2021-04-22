Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED).

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Buy rating to Marketaxess Holdings today and set a price target of $580.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $502.88.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 70.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Marketaxess Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $565.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace assigned a Hold rating to Atlantic Union Bankshares today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 75.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Guaranty Federal Bancshares. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 90.7% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Farmers National Banc Oh, and First Business Financial.

The the analyst consensus on Guaranty Federal Bancshares is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

