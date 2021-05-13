Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Manulife Financial (MFC), Element Financial (OtherELEEF) and TMX Group (OtherTMXXF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Manulife Financial (MFC), Element Financial (ELEEF) and TMX Group (TMXXF).

Manulife Financial (MFC)

Credit Suisse analyst Mike Rizvanovic maintained a Buy rating on Manulife Financial yesterday and set a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.06, close to its 52-week high of $22.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvanovic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Rizvanovic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manulife Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.89, which is a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$29.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Element Financial (ELEEF)

CIBC analyst Paul Holden reiterated a Buy rating on Element Financial yesterday and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Element Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.41, a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$19.00 price target.

TMX Group (TMXXF)

National Bank analyst Jaeme Gloyn maintained a Hold rating on TMX Group yesterday and set a price target of C$147.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.27, close to its 52-week high of $111.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Gloyn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 75.0% success rate. Gloyn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fairfax Financial Holdings, Element Financial, and Equitable Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TMX Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $127.92, which is a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$145.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.