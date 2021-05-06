Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Manulife Financial (MFC) and Cominar Real Estate Investment (OtherCMLEF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Manulife Financial (MFC) and Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF).

Manulife Financial (MFC)

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic reiterated a Buy rating on Manulife Financial today and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.51, close to its 52-week high of $22.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manulife Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.41, implying a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$29.50 price target.

Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF)

RBC Capital analyst Pammi Bir reiterated a Hold rating on Cominar Real Estate Investment today and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Bir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 76.1% success rate. Bir covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cominar Real Estate Investment with a $8.31 average price target, implying a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$10.50 price target.

