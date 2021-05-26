Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: LTC Properties (LTC) and American Homes (AMH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on LTC Properties (LTC) and American Homes (AMH).

LTC Properties (LTC)

In a report issued on May 24, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on LTC Properties, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 74.3% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Office Properties Income.

LTC Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $39.75.

American Homes (AMH)

In a report issued on May 23, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American Homes, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.62, close to its 52-week high of $38.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 53.1% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Marathon Petroleum, and Earthstone Energy.

American Homes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.29, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

