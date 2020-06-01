Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Laurentian Bank (OtherLRCDF) and VICI Properties (VICI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Laurentian Bank (LRCDF) and VICI Properties (VICI).

Laurentian Bank (LRCDF)

In a report issued on May 29, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Laurentian Bank, with a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 41.8% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Laurentian Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $22.83.

VICI Properties (VICI)

In a report issued on May 29, Felicia Hendrix from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on VICI Properties, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Las Vegas Sands.

VICI Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.21.

