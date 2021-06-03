Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Lakeland Financial (LKFN), Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lakeland Financial (LKFN), Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Limestone Bancorp (LMST).

Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Hold rating on Lakeland Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 41.6% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lakeland Financial.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marketaxess Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $460.46.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 70.5% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Marketaxess Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $518.83, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $569.00 price target.

Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Limestone Bancorp, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.07, close to its 52-week high of $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 88.7% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Limestone Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

