Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF), Brown & Brown (BRO) and FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF), Brown & Brown (BRO) and FVCBankcorp (FVCB).

Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Kkr Real Estate Finance. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 59.4% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Granite Point Mortgage, and Blackstone Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kkr Real Estate Finance with a $18.00 average price target.

Brown & Brown (BRO)

In a report released yesterday, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Brown & Brown. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.59, close to its 52-week high of $48.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 66.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brown & Brown is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00.

FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace reiterated a Hold rating on FVCBankcorp today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for FVCBankcorp.

