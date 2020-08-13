Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: ING Group (ING) and SpareBank 1 SMN (OtherSRMGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on ING Group (ING) and SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF).

ING Group (ING)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on ING Group on August 11 and set a price target of EUR10.60. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 51.7% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ING Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.52.

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)

In a report issued on August 11, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on SpareBank 1 SMN, with a price target of NOK77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.39, close to its 52-week low of $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 49.2% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Deutsche Bank AG.

SpareBank 1 SMN has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.63.

