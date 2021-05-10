Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: IGM Financial (OtherIGIFF) and Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on IGM Financial (IGIFF) and Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR).

IGM Financial (IGIFF)

In a report issued on May 7, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on IGM Financial, with a price target of C$42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.68, close to its 52-week high of $36.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.0% and a 43.7% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

IGM Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.05.

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

In a report issued on May 7, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Victory Capital Holdings, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.75, close to its 52-week high of $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 71.5% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Ameriprise Financial, and Cboe Global Markets.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Victory Capital Holdings with a $31.71 average price target, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $39.00 price target.

