Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Brixmor Property (BRX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Brixmor Property (BRX).

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Buy rating on Host Hotels & Resorts today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 60.0% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Park Hotels & Resorts, Hersha Hospitality, and Pebblebrook Hotel.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Host Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.43, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Brixmor Property (BRX)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Brixmor Property, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

Brixmor Property has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

