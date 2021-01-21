Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Hancock Whitney (HWC), First Community (FCCO) and Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hancock Whitney (HWC), First Community (FCCO) and Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC).

Hancock Whitney (HWC)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose reiterated a Buy rating on Hancock Whitney yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.47, close to its 52-week high of $43.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hancock Whitney with a $37.67 average price target, representing a -4.4% downside. In a report issued on January 7, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $42.00 price target.

First Community (FCCO)

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma maintained a Buy rating on First Community yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 90.0% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Capstar Financial Holdings, and The First Of Long Island.

The the analyst consensus on First Community is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Golub Capital Bdc yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 70.6% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Golub Capital Bdc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

