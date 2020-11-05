Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Green Dot (GDOT), AdaptHealth (AHCO) and AYR Strategies (OtherAYRSF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Green Dot (GDOT), AdaptHealth (AHCO) and AYR Strategies (AYRSF).

Green Dot (GDOT)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Green Dot, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 72.5% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Dot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.25, which is an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

AdaptHealth (AHCO)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AdaptHealth, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.29, close to its 52-week high of $30.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as HealthStream, Allscripts, and Cerner.

AdaptHealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

AYR Strategies (AYRSF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies yesterday and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.90, close to its 52-week high of $16.47.

Burleson has an average return of 102.7% when recommending AYR Strategies.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #524 out of 7028 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AYR Strategies with a $19.59 average price target, a 35.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $28.00 price target.

