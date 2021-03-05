Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT), Ryman (RHP) and Stellus Capital (SCM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT), Ryman (RHP) and Stellus Capital (SCM).

Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Granite Point Mortgage. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 67.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Granite Point Mortgage with a $11.50 average price target, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Ryman (RHP)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Ryman. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.32, close to its 52-week high of $84.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 65.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ryman is a Hold with an average price target of $77.50.

Stellus Capital (SCM)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Stellus Capital. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.81, close to its 52-week high of $12.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 68.0% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stellus Capital.

