Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) and Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) and Arch Capital Group (ACGL).

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

In a report issued on August 10, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs BDC, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 64.5% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Goldman Sachs BDC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.25, which is a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Arch Capital Group on August 11. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 58.1% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arch Capital Group with a $39.00 average price target, a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

