Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Fortress Transportation (FTAI) and Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Fortress Transportation (FTAI) and Triumph Bancorp (TBK).

Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck assigned a Buy rating to Fortress Transportation yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.03.

Buck has an average return of 5.0% when recommending Fortress Transportation.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6479 out of 6813 analysts.

Fortress Transportation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.17, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Triumph Bancorp, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Triumph Bancorp with a $26.00 average price target.

