Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: First Republic Bank (FRC), Main Street Capital (MAIN) and CI Financial (OtherCIFAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on First Republic Bank (FRC), Main Street Capital (MAIN) and CI Financial (CIFAF).

First Republic Bank (FRC)

In a report issued on November 12, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on First Republic Bank, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $133.97, close to its 52-week high of $142.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 61.5% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Republic Bank is a Hold with an average price target of $130.80, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

In a report issued on November 12, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Main Street Capital, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 64.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and BrightSphere Investment Group.

Main Street Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

CI Financial (CIFAF)

In a report issued on November 12, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on CI Financial, with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

CI Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.60, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report issued on November 4, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.