Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: First Horizon (FHN), Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) and Fidus Investment (FDUS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on First Horizon (FHN), Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) and Fidus Investment (FDUS).

First Horizon (FHN)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on First Horizon. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.45, close to its 52-week high of $16.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 56.8% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

First Horizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst William Crow today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 66.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Armada Hoffler Properties has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

Fidus Investment (FDUS)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Fidus Investment. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.90, close to its 52-week high of $15.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 71.0% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Fidus Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

