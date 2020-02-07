Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: First Busey (BUSE), Hercules Capital (HTGC) and On Deck Capital (ONDK)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on First Busey (BUSE), Hercules Capital (HTGC) and On Deck Capital (ONDK).

First Busey (BUSE)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on First Busey, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 55.3% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Busey is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.33, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, D.A. Davidson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $29.00 price target.

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Hercules Capital, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.93, close to its 52-week high of $14.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 92.2% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Hercules Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

On Deck Capital (ONDK)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on On Deck Capital, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #4305 out of 5884 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on On Deck Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.13.

