Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), SL Green Realty (SLG) and Iron Mountain (IRM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), SL Green Realty (SLG) and Iron Mountain (IRM).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

In a report released today, John Pancari from Evercore ISI maintained a Sell rating on Fifth Third Bancorp, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Pancari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Pancari covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Fifth Third Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.67.

SL Green Realty (SLG)

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a Hold rating on SL Green Realty today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.91, close to its 52-week high of $96.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 63.3% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, MGM Growth Properties, and JBG Smith Properties.

SL Green Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.25.

Iron Mountain (IRM)

Evercore ISI analyst Sheila McGrath maintained a Buy rating on Iron Mountain today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.82.

According to TipRanks.com, McGrath is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 52.9% success rate. McGrath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, Community Healthcare, and Alexandria Equities.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iron Mountain is a Hold with an average price target of $30.67.

