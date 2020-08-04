Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Federated Hermes (FHI), People’s United Financial (PBCT) and Weyerhaeuser (WY)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Federated Hermes (FHI), People’s United Financial (PBCT) and Weyerhaeuser (WY).

Federated Hermes (FHI)

In a report released today, William Katz from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Federated Hermes, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 67.0% success rate. Katz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sculptor Capital Management, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

Federated Hermes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, representing a -1.4% downside. In a report issued on July 31, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

People’s United Financial (PBCT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on People’s United Financial today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.53, close to its 52-week low of $9.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 45.8% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Valley National Bancorp, and Cadence Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for People’s United Financial with a $12.30 average price target, implying a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Weyerhaeuser (WY)

In a report released today, Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Weyerhaeuser, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettinari is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 72.0% success rate. Pettinari covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Silgan Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Weyerhaeuser is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.40, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

