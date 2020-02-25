Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: EZCORP (EZPW) and Hersha Hospitality (HT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on EZCORP (EZPW) and Hersha Hospitality (HT).

EZCORP (EZPW)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on EZCORP, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.82, close to its 52-week low of $4.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #5036 out of 5951 analysts.

EZCORP has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.67.

Hersha Hospitality (HT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Hold rating on Hersha Hospitality yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.43, close to its 52-week low of $12.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Office Properties Income, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hersha Hospitality is a Hold with an average price target of $14.50.

