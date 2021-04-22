Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Essex Property (ESS), Travelers Companies (TRV) and M&T Bank (MTB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Essex Property (ESS), Travelers Companies (TRV) and M&T Bank (MTB).

Essex Property (ESS)

In a report released yesterday, Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on Essex Property, with a price target of $279.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $297.01, close to its 52-week high of $297.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.0% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brandywine Realty, Invitation Homes, and American Campus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Essex Property with a $298.56 average price target, a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $320.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Travelers Companies (TRV)

In a report released yesterday, David Motemaden from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Travelers Companies, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $157.38, close to its 52-week high of $161.19.

Motemaden has an average return of 22.5% when recommending Travelers Companies.

According to TipRanks.com, Motemaden is ranked #2997 out of 7461 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Travelers Companies with a $160.91 average price target, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $149.00 price target.

M&T Bank (MTB)

Robert W. Baird analyst David George maintained a Hold rating on M&T Bank on April 19 and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $152.99, close to its 52-week high of $164.72.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 68.1% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for M&T Bank with a $163.89 average price target, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MTB: