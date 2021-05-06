Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Equity Residential (EQR), RPT Realty (RPT) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Equity Residential (EQR), RPT Realty (RPT) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR).

Equity Residential (EQR)

In a report released today, Buck Horne from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Equity Residential. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.58, close to its 52-week high of $76.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 65.9% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mid-America Apartment, NexPoint Residential, and CatchMark Timber.

Equity Residential has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $73.00.

RPT Realty (RPT)

In a report released today, RJ Milligan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on RPT Realty, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.78, close to its 52-week high of $13.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 67.4% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Essential Properties Realty.

RPT Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Raymond James analyst William Crow reiterated a Buy rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.8% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.75.

