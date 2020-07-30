Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Equinix (EQIX) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Equinix (EQIX) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB).
Equinix (EQIX)
Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Equinix today and set a price target of $820.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $770.00, close to its 52-week high of $770.88.
According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 74.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Equinix with a $771.86 average price target, which is a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $821.00 price target.
Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
In a report released yesterday, Daniele Brupbacher from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.22.
According to TipRanks.com, Brupbacher is ranked #6226 out of 6831 analysts.
Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.74, a -13.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR6.60 price target.
