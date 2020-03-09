Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Ehealth (EHTH), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) and Essex Property (ESS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ehealth (EHTH), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) and Essex Property (ESS).

Ehealth (EHTH)

In a report issued on March 4, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ehealth, with a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 62.5% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Ehealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.13, which is a 46.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG)

Nomura analyst Matthew Howlett maintained a Buy rating on TriplePoint Venture Growth on March 4 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.70, close to its 52-week low of $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 55.9% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, ARMOUR Residential REIT, and New Residential Inv.

TriplePoint Venture Growth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.81, implying a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $13.50 price target.

Essex Property (ESS)

In a report issued on March 6, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Essex Property, with a price target of $322.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $283.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 67.4% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and Summit Hotel Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Essex Property with a $322.33 average price target.

