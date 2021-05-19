Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Ehealth (EHTH), Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) and Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Ehealth (EHTH), Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) and Horizon Bancorp (HBNC).

Ehealth (EHTH)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Hold rating on Ehealth today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 67.6% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ehealth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.29.

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Glacier Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.6% and a 97.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Glacier Bancorp with a $63.00 average price target.

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Bancorp, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 41.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Horizon Bancorp with a $21.00 average price target.

