Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Ehealth (EHTH) and Encore Capital (ECPG)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ehealth (EHTH) and Encore Capital (ECPG).

Ehealth (EHTH)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Ehealth. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 68.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ehealth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.63, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Encore Capital (ECPG)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Encore Capital today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 60.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Encore Capital with a $55.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.