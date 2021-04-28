Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Dynex Capital (DX) and Service Properties (SVC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dynex Capital (DX) and Service Properties (SVC).

Dynex Capital (DX)

In a report issued on February 8, Eric Hagen from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Dynex Capital, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.57, close to its 52-week high of $19.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 76.7% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Chimera Investment, and PennyMac Mortgage.

Dynex Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, which is a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Service Properties (SVC)

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan reiterated a Hold rating on Service Properties on April 20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 64.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Independence Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Service Properties is a Hold with an average price target of $14.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SVC: