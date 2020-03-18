Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Discover Financial Services (DFS), Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) and Manulife Financial (MFC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Discover Financial Services (DFS), Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) and Manulife Financial (MFC).

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.87, close to its 52-week low of $32.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First American Financial, ARMOUR Residential REIT, and Santander Consumer USA.

Discover Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.50, an 115.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Healthpeak Properties, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthpeak Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.67, implying a 70.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Manulife Financial (MFC)

In a report released yesterday, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Manulife Financial, with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.08, close to its 52-week low of $9.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Manulife Financial with a $21.63 average price target.

