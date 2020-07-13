Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Blackrock (BLK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Blackrock (BLK).

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 63.9% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Velocity Financial, Starwood Property, and American Express.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $56.35 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Blackrock (BLK)

In a report released today, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $554.08, close to its 52-week high of $576.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.0% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Blackrock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $581.60, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $630.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.