Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF), Eastgroup Properties (EGP) and The RMR Group (RMR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF), Eastgroup Properties (EGP) and The RMR Group (RMR).

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

RBC Capital analyst Julian Livingston-Booth maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen today and set a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.85, close to its 52-week high of $47.97.

Livingston-Booth has an average return of 29.4% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Livingston-Booth is ranked #3206 out of 6892 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.49, which is a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR48.60 price target.

Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

Citigroup analyst Emmanuel Korchman maintained a Hold rating on Eastgroup Properties today and set a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $135.39, close to its 52-week high of $142.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Korchman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Korchman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Stag Industrial, and Douglas Emmett.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eastgroup Properties is a Hold with an average price target of $138.25, a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

The RMR Group (RMR)

In a report released today, William Katz from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on The RMR Group, with a price target of $31.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 67.1% success rate. Katz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sculptor Capital Management, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for The RMR Group with a $32.63 average price target, which is a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

