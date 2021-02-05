Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Zurich Insurance Group (OtherZFSVF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Credit Suisse analyst Jon Peace maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG today and set a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Peace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 59.4% success rate. Peace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Credit Agricole, UBS Group AG, and ING Group.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $10.26, implying a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Kepler Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Michael Huttner CFA maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group yesterday and set a price target of CHF451.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $411.66.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 75.9% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, and Hiscox.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $446.66.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.