Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Coresite Realty (COR), Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) and Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Coresite Realty (COR), Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) and Hannon Armstrong (HASI).

Coresite Realty (COR)

In a report issued on May 4, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Coresite Realty, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $118.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 70.5% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Franklin Street Properties, and Armada Hoffler Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coresite Realty is a Hold with an average price target of $127.50, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

In a report issued on May 4, Amanda Sweitzer from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Healthpeak Properties, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.09, close to its 52-week high of $34.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 80.8% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Mid-America Apartment, and NexPoint Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthpeak Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.36.

Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

In a report released yesterday, Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Hannon Armstrong, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 59.7% success rate. Kallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Archer Daniels Midland, Darling Ingredients, and Albemarle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hannon Armstrong is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.83, representing a 24.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

