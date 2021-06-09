Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) and AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) and AGNC Investment (AGNC).

Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

BTIG analyst Timothy P. Hayes maintained a Hold rating on Colony Credit Real Estate on May 6. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.33, close to its 52-week high of $10.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Blackstone Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Colony Credit Real Estate with a $11.00 average price target, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

In a report issued on May 18, Eric Hagen from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.70, close to its 52-week high of $18.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 77.1% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Ellington Financial, and Chimera Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AGNC Investment with a $18.63 average price target, which is a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

