Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Colony Capital (CLNY), Meta Financial Group (CASH) and Condor Hospitality (CDOR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Colony Capital (CLNY), Meta Financial Group (CASH) and Condor Hospitality (CDOR).

Colony Capital (CLNY)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner assigned a Buy rating to Colony Capital today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.52, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 52.4% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Colony Capital with a $5.00 average price target.

Meta Financial Group (CASH)

In a report issued on May 15, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Meta Financial Group, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.62, close to its 52-week low of $13.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.2% and a 36.9% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Meta Financial Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00, representing an 87.1% upside. In a report issued on May 15, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Condor Hospitality (CDOR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Hold rating on Condor Hospitality today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.90, close to its 52-week low of $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.6% and a 40.7% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Condor Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

