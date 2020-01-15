Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Citigroup (C), First Republic Bank (FRC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Citigroup (C), First Republic Bank (FRC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

Citigroup (C)

In a report released today, Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.91, close to its 52-week high of $83.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 68.2% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

Citigroup has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.05, which is a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

First Republic Bank (FRC)

Stephens analyst Terry McEvoy maintained a Buy rating on First Republic Bank today and set a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.75, close to its 52-week high of $122.34.

According to TipRanks.com, McEvoy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 70.8% success rate. McEvoy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, First Financial Bancorp, and Heartland Financial USA.

First Republic Bank has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $119.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

In a report released today, Jeff Harte from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co., with a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.80, close to its 52-week high of $141.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Harte is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 53.3% success rate. Harte covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Goldman Sachs Group, Evercore Partners, and Bank of America.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. with a $141.69 average price target, which is a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

