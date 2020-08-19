Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Bank of America (BAC) and Ehealth (EHTH)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Bank of America (BAC) and Ehealth (EHTH).

Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

In a report released today, Michael Zaremski from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Cincinnati Financial, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 70.4% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Hartford Financial.

Cincinnati Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $75.67.

Bank of America (BAC)

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 69.2% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank of America is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.57.

Ehealth (EHTH)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Ehealth yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 46.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Tivity Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ehealth with a $134.82 average price target.

