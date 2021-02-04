Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Carlyle Group (CG) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Carlyle Group (CG) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Carlyle Group (CG)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Carlyle Group today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.71, close to its 52-week high of $34.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 65.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and New Mountain Finance.

Carlyle Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Intercontinental Exchange. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $115.30, close to its 52-week high of $119.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, Victory Capital Holdings, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercontinental Exchange is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $130.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.