Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM), Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM), Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX).

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan CFA assigned a Hold rating to Canadian Bank of Commerce yesterday and set a price target of C$99.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.27.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 49.8% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Canadian Bank of Commerce with a $74.82 average price target, representing a -4.3% downside. In a report issued on August 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on Peoples Bancorp today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.17, close to its 52-week low of $17.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.0% and a 43.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Peoples Bancorp with a $26.00 average price target.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on Bioceres Crop Solutions, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.08.

Klieve has an average return of 7.4% when recommending Bioceres Crop Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1570 out of 6913 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioceres Crop Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.