Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), Community Bank System (CBU) and Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), Community Bank System (CBU) and Northwest Bancshares (NWBI).

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose assigned a Buy rating to Cadence Bancorporation today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.76, close to its 52-week high of $21.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 56.2% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cadence Bancorporation with a $21.50 average price target, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Community Bank System (CBU)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace assigned a Hold rating to Community Bank System today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.94, close to its 52-week high of $70.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 70.2% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The the analyst consensus on Community Bank System is currently a Hold rating.

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo assigned a Hold rating to Northwest Bancshares today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 96.2% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northwest Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.33.

