Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: BRP Group (BRP), First Busey (BUSE) and Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on BRP Group (BRP), First Busey (BUSE) and Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK).

BRP Group (BRP)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on BRP Group yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.01, close to its 52-week high of $21.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 70.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, American Financial Group, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BRP Group with a $18.33 average price target, which is a -11.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

First Busey (BUSE)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Hold rating on First Busey today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.7% and a 25.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and German American Bancorp.

First Busey has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on August 3, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK)

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Landmark Infrastructure, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 66.5% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Iridium Communications, United States Cellular, and ATN International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Landmark Infrastructure with a $11.50 average price target.

