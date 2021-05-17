Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM) and Boardwalk REIT (OtherBOWFF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM) and Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF).

Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng on May 14 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.38, close to its 52-week high of $48.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 79.2% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Asset Mng with a $52.20 average price target.

Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF)

In a report issued on May 14, Brendon Abrams from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Boardwalk REIT, with a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.03, close to its 52-week high of $31.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrams is ranked #1161 out of 7510 analysts.

Boardwalk REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.17.

