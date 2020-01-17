Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: BNY Mellon (BK), Home Bancshares (HOMB) and Rayonier (RYN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on BNY Mellon (BK), Home Bancshares (HOMB) and Rayonier (RYN).

BNY Mellon (BK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Sell rating on BNY Mellon today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 55.2% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BNY Mellon with a $54.75 average price target.

Home Bancshares (HOMB)

Stephens analyst Matthew Breese reiterated a Buy rating on Home Bancshares today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.56, close to its 52-week high of $20.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Breese is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 65.1% success rate. Breese covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Dime Community Bancshares, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Bancshares with a $21.75 average price target.

Rayonier (RYN)

In a report released today, Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Rayonier, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.38, close to its 52-week high of $33.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettinari is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Pettinari covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Rayonier has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.50.

