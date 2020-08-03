Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: BNP Paribas (OtherBNPQY), Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) and Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BNP Paribas (BNPQY), Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) and Arch Capital Group (ACGL).

BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

In a report issued on July 31, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital downgraded BNP Paribas to Hold, with a price target of EUR34.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 50.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

BNP Paribas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.87.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Cullen/Frost Bankers on July 30 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 55.3% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers with a $75.00 average price target.

Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Arch Capital Group on July 30 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 59.7% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Arch Capital Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.14, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

